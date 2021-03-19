Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (18 March 2021)

1,225 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 7,308 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 117,535. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,394,748.

142 patients have recovered from the disease, 83 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 59 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 89,203.

17 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,954. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

A total of 793 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,250 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 114 patients are in the ICU, 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 81 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

Another 38 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 30 of them in the general wards and 8 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).