Kwik Delivery successfully closed its $1.7 million pre-Series A financing round

Kwik Delivery (www.Kwik.delivery) announces today that it has closed its pre-Series A financing round. The company successfully raised $ 1.7 million in equity from institutional and high net worth investors.

Kwik Delivery has demonstrated to customers and investors alike its efficiency as well as the relevance of its bold technology-based approach during a most challenging period” explains Romain POIROT-LELLIG, Founder & CEO of Kwik Delivery. “This financing round is enabling us to grow even faster and to disrupt and conquer new markets.

Launched in 2019, Kwik Delivery is an on-demand, last-mile delivery platform that connects African businesses to independent delivery riders, dubbed Kwiksters. The Kwik platform is currently open to Kwiksters operating in Lagos State. The Kwik Delivery app is available on iOS and Android. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS.

