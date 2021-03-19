Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,470 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (18 March 2021)

New cases: 75 Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,045 Active cases: 4,288 Total recovered: 27,532 (348 new) Recovery rate: 83.3% Currently admitted in treatment units: 39 (2 new) New discharges from treatment units: 8 Total tests conducted: 210,730 (771 new) Positivity rate: 9.7% Total deaths: 1,091 (3 new) Total vaccinated to date: 9,091 (3,674)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (18 March 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.