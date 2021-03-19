New cases: 75
Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,045
Active cases: 4,288
Total recovered: 27,532 (348 new)
Recovery rate: 83.3%
Currently admitted in treatment units: 39 (2 new)
New discharges from treatment units: 8
Total tests conducted: 210,730 (771 new)
Positivity rate: 9.7%
Total deaths: 1,091 (3 new)
Total vaccinated to date: 9,091 (3,674)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (18 March 2021)
