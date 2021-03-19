Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (18 March 2021)

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, sixteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (9), Agordat (3), Shambiqo (2), Ali-Ghidir (1), and, Om-Hajer (1), in Gash Barka Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, sixty three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (47), and Central (16), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2,833 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,095.