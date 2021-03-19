MagicMed Industries to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- MagicMed Industries Inc. ("MagicMed" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on creating novel psychedelic derivative molecules, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a business and pipeline update at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit on March 24th, 2021 as follows:



DATE: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

TIME: 4:30PM EST

LINK: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0TpP5EEXQx2_vdGSoU8W0w

Learn more about the event at www.investorsummitgroup.com .

About MagicMed

MagicMed Industries intends to partner with pharmaceutical and other companies to develop and commercialize psychedelic-derived pharmaceutical candidates. MagicMed's psychedelic derivatives library, the PsybraryTM, is intended to be an essential building block from which the industry can develop new patented products. The initial focus of the PsybraryTM is on psilocybin and DMT derivatives, and the PsybraryTM is then expected to be expanded to other psychedelics such as MDMA, LSD, mescaline, and ibogaine.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors. For more information please contact Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com .

MagicMed Industries Inc.

Dr. Joseph Tucker

Chief Executive Officer

403-605-8747

For further information, please contact MagicMed Industries Inc. Investor Relations at IR@magicmedindustries.com or visit our website at www.magicmedindustries.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to MagicMed's future business plans and partnerships, the anticipated uses of the PsybraryTM and the Company’s plans for the development of the PsybraryTM. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed," "anticipated," "will," "subject to," "near future," "in the event," "would," "expect," "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to: the ability of MagicMed to secure patent protection; the regulatory environment in which MagicMed operates; the ability of MagicMed to enter into partnership agreements or other arrangements; the ability of MagicMed to carry out its business plans (including but not limited to its plans to file a prospectus and apply to list on a stock exchange); unforeseen challenges in carrying out such plans; the development and expansion of the PsybraryTM; trends in the future use of psilocybin; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the state of capital markets; risks relating to general economic, market and business conditions; and other unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the aforesaid expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

