West Bancorporation, Inc. to Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the first quarter of 2021, on Thursday, April 29, 2021 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 30, 2021. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until May 14, 2021, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10150543.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has eight offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.  

