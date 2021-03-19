LGI Homes Opens Community Near Downtown Portland

Harts Crossing offers townhomes with upgraded kitchens, attached garages and light rail access

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the grand opening of Harts Crossing, a new community in Portland, Ore., located 10 miles east of downtown. This enclave of 32 townhomes offers new, low maintenance homes with included upgrades in a commuter-friendly location near the TriMet MAX light rail. Pricing starts in the $390s.



“We are excited to announce our first community located in the heart of Multnomah County,” said Ryan Stokes, division president at LGI Homes. “Harts Crossing gives our customers immediate access to the city of Portland's many amenities and attractions. Our convenient location within walking distance of the light rail allows residents to experience immediate access to downtown while enjoying the benefits of homeownership.”

Buyers may choose from three distinct floor plans at Harts Crossing, ranging in size from approximately 1,300 to 1,600 square feet, each equipped with LGI’s CompleteHome™ suite of upgrades. The three- to four-bedroom homes include attached, one-car garages and popular design characteristics such as open-concept entertaining areas, luxurious owner retreats and upstairs flex rooms, which allow space for homeowners to personalize as a home office, fitness area, children’s retreat or more. In each home at Harts Crossing, buyers will enjoy modern kitchens equipped with granite countertops, high-grade cabinetry, stainless steel appliances by Whirlpool® and ENERGY STAR LED lighting. Additional features included in the homes are designer plank flooring, programmable thermostats and double-pane Low-E vinyl windows.

Harts Crossing is situated east of downtown Portland near I-205 and I-84, positioning homeowners minutes from an array of shopping, dining, schools, employers and entertainment venues. Residents have their choice of grocers near the community including Safeway, Fred Meyer, WinCo Foods and Walmart Supercenter. Major employers such as U.S. Bank, Precision Castparts and Daimler Trucks North America are a short distance from Harts Crossing. The prime location of the community and convenience to the MAX light rail ensures residents have easy access to many popular attractions of downtown Portland, including the Portland Art Museum, Moda Center, the Oregon Zoo and Portland State University.

Quick move-in opportunities and attractive financing options are available to qualified buyers at Harts Crossing. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 250-6458 ext 499 or visit LGIHomes.com/HartsCrossing. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, information centers are open for tours by appointment only and are in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1ca343d-3d43-4bdf-945b-73c4b33083ea