TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives

Hand-in-hand with the wellness trend is another closely related new movement, a movement that holds promise for smokers seeking a tobacco-free and nicotine-free smoking experience. A growing number of companies are transforming everyday edible items into alternative options by substituting ingredients. Plant-based meat is a prime example. Carefully formulated and crafted, these types of alternatives mimic original flavor, texture, taste and experience. Harmful ingredients are eliminated while preserving what makes the item both familiar and enjoyable.

That’s precisely what TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) conceived with its TAAT alternative cigarettes. Available in three flavors (Original, Menthol and Smooth), the tobacco-free, nicotine-free product is made from an exclusive Beyond Tobacco(TM) base material. The material undergoes a 14-step process, including a patent-pending refinement step, which results in a substance that tastes, smells and smokes just like tobacco.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

TAAT Lifestyle and Wellness has developed TAAT, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in Original, Smooth and Menthol varieties. TAAT’s base material is Beyond Tobacco(TM), a proprietary blend that undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with Big Tobacco pedigree, TAAT was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion global tobacco industry.

