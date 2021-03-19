The Iridium Go - The Hottest Device for Today’s Savvy Traveler

The Iridium Go for Smartphones Global Iridium Network

The Iridium Go turns your smartphone into a satellite phone that you can use anywhere in the world.

The Iridium Go works off 66 Iridium satellites, fully global, you can take it anywhere you go. You can go to the north pole, south pole, middle of the ocean. It's going to work the same.” — Eric Talman - Satellite Expert

With Spring now here and Summer just around the corner, people are eager to get out and travel again.And today, people want to stay connected no matter where they go. Whether they are in a no-service zone, lost cell service during a thunderstorm, passing through the middle of nowhere, out to sea, on a mission in another country, wherever. People always want (and sometimes need) phone services.Scientist Matthew Lieberman at Scientific American explains in 'Why We are Wired to Connect', that the need for humans to connect with others is real, and backed by countless studies. So we can understand why no matter where in the world you're in, you want to stay connected.Not only that, people still want to use their own phones that they are used to using (for a variety of reasons). Modern-day satellite phones (even though they are great) are larger due to their big antennas that need to reach the satellites in orbit. Plus, some people just don't want to carry around two phones while traveling.The Iridium GO turns YOUR smartphone into a satellite phone. Yep, that's right, you can use your very own phone on a global network virtually anywhere on earth! Iridium Go! users can make calls, send texts, read emails, check on the family, download maps, etc.. You're basically connecting your phone to another global network in times of need.Satellite Phone Store, the leader in satellite communications, sells and rents Iridium Go's, and you'll be surprised how many specific questions they get a day regarding Iridium Go's capabilities.Here are some example questions asked by real Iridium Go customers.Can I use my Samsung Galaxy Tablet to send an email with Iridium GO?Yes, you can use Iridium GO with almost any smartphone or tablet with WIFI and the ability to download apps from Google Play or Apple iTunes.I am traveling to Africa, do I need a special sim for data and voice?Iridium GO plans work everywhere in the world no matter where you are. Some countries limit or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices.Will Iridium Go work 200 miles offshore?Yes, Iridium GO offers full global coverage so It will work anywhere in the ocean.Can I receive incoming calls on Iridium Go?Yes, as long as your Iridium GO is powered on and connected to the satellite you can send or receive calls anytime.As you can see, the Iridium Go is your smartphone on the Go and this device could be a great asset to anyone traveling for leisure or career, near & far.

Iridium GO! Best Features, Settings, Apps and Simple to Follow Instructions