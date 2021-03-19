Big Data And Analytics Services Industry Uses Continuous Intelligence For Improved Decision-Making

Big Data And Analytics Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030

Continuous intelligence is a key trend in the big data analytics market. Continuous intelligence has combined real-time analytics with business operations – it makes use of historical and current knowledge to improve decision-making or to help make decisions. It leverages a variety of technologies such as optimization, business rule management, event stream processing, augmented analytics, and machine learning. Many companies should leverage continuous intelligence to achieve (or retain) a competitive advantage throughout 2020. Also, Gartner expects that by 2022 more than 50 per cent of the modern business structure will use continuous intelligence that uses real-time context data to improve decisions.

Other data analytics market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In January 2019, Alibaba Group, a China-based company, specializing in e-commerce, retail, internet, and technology acquired Data Artisans for $103M. Through this acquisition Data Artisans business reached new horizons with its open-source technology, including moves to expand to new areas that have not explored in the past. Data Artisans, a Berlin-based start-up that provides distributed systems and large-scale data streaming services for enterprises.

The global big data and analytics services market is expected grow from $73.26 billion in 2020 to $76.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The big data market size is expected to reach $117.19 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

TBRC’s big data industry report is segmented by deployment mode into on-premise, cloud, others, by application into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, spatial analytics, workforce analytics, risk & credit analytics, transportation analytics, others, by vertical into transportation and logistics, BFSI, travel and hospitality, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, others, and by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

The major players covered in the global big data and analytics services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Corporation, Alteryx, SiSense, Splunk Inc., Google, AWS, Talend, Salesforce, Micro Focus, HPE, MicroStrategy, Adobe, ThoughtSpot, Qlik, Informatica, Cloudera, Palantir Technologies, VMware Inc., Treasure Data, Inc., Striim, Splice Machine, Pentaho, New Relic.

