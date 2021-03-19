The Public Relations Industry Grows Due To Its Importance In Gaining A Competitive Advantage

Public Relations Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The rising need to gain a competitive advantage is driving the public relations market. Public relations can unite all functions with a single vision as per the mission of the organization. A well-made, integrated PR plan can connect customers and clients with the organization and create a competitive advantage for organizations. It helps to attract attention and raise visibility for the product/service. In a PR campaign, the beverages brand Tropicana set out to show that even a small 150 ml glass of Tropicana orange juice provides 60 percent of the daily requirements of Vitamin C. They set up an interactive billboard in London and showed an animated character, Little Glass, which discussed the health benefits of Vitamin C, of orange juice, specifically Tropicana. This happened while Tropicana representatives gave away 150 ml glasses of orange juice. A research report in The Telegraph following the campaign showed that 88% of respondents said the campaign drove them to buy Tropicana more often and 100% of the respondents said that they had come away from the campaign believing Tropicana is worth paying more.

The global public relations market is segmented by medium into events, social media, influencer marketing, company websites, TV, print, others, by end user into consumer goods and retail, BFSI, government and public sector, telecom, IT, healthcare, media, entertainment, and by type into private PR firms, public PR firms.

The global public relations market size is expected to grow from $88.13 billion in 2020 to $97.13 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The public relations industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $129.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The major players covered in TBRC’s public relations industry analysis report are IPG, Publicis, Omnicom, WPP, and Prezly.

