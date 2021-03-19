Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Royalton / Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B200864

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/18/2021 at 1458 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Rt 66 and Oak Ridge Lane

VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Richard O' Connell                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police was conducting traffic enforcement in Randolph. During a motor vehicle stop the passenger, Richard O' Connell, was known to have an active arrest warrant. O' Connell was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's office in Randolph for processing. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies then transported O' Connell to the Orange County Court where he was able to pay bail. O' Connell was cited to appear in Orange County Court on 3/24/21 at 8:00AM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/24/21 at 8:00AM           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

VSP Royalton / Arrest Warrant

