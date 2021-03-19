VSP Royalton / Arrest Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B200864
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/18/2021 at 1458 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Rt 66 and Oak Ridge Lane
VIOLATION: Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Richard O' Connell
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police was conducting traffic enforcement in Randolph. During a motor vehicle stop the passenger, Richard O' Connell, was known to have an active arrest warrant. O' Connell was taken into custody and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's office in Randolph for processing. Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies then transported O' Connell to the Orange County Court where he was able to pay bail. O' Connell was cited to appear in Orange County Court on 3/24/21 at 8:00AM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/24/21 at 8:00AM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.