Department of Education Announces American Rescue Plan Funds for All 50 States, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia to Help Schools Reopen

Today, less than a week after President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan (ARP), the U.S. Department of Education (Department) announced the amount of ARP Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding that each State, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia will receive to support their efforts to reopen K-12 schools safely this month and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona delivered the news directly to state education commissioners in a letter issued today and said the Department will begin to make these funds available to state educational agencies (SEAs) this month. The announcement coincides with the Department of Health and Human Services' announcement that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10 billion to states to support COVID-19 screening testing for K-12 teachers, staff, and students in schools, and marks swift action by the Biden-Harris Administration to meet the President's goal of safely reopening the majority of K-8 schools within the first 100 days of his administration.

"This pandemic has taken an extraordinary toll on students, parents, educators, and schools, and we know that our schools, students, and communities need help now to reopen safely and quickly, and to stay open," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "These funds from the American Rescue Plan and the extraordinary steps the Department is taking to get these resources to states quickly will allow schools to invest in mitigation strategies to get students back in the classroom and stay there, and address the many impacts this pandemic has had on students—especially those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic."

The Department announced the allocation that each SEA will receive under the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) Fund, totaling $122 billion in relief for K-12 schools. The Department will begin to make these funds available this month so that they may act to fund health and safety measures consistent with CDC guidance, address the disruptions to teaching and learning resulting from the pandemic—especially for students hardest hit by the pandemic—and get students back in the classroom quickly and safely.

In his letter, Secretary Cardona urged states and school districts to utilize these funds with the same sense of urgency the President and Congress used to pass the American Rescue Plan Act and with the same commitment that families and educators have to getting students back in classrooms for in-person instruction safely.

The ARP ESSER funds may be used to address the many impacts of COVID-19 on pre-K through 12 education, including:

Investing in resources to implement CDC's K-12 operational strategy for in-person learning to keep educators, staff, and students safe; improving ventilation; purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE); and obtaining additional space to ensure social distancing in classrooms.

Avoiding devastating layoffs and hiring additional educators to address learning loss, providing support to students and existing staff, and providing sufficient staffing to facilitate social distancing.

Implementing strategies to meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students hit hardest by the pandemic, including through evidence-based interventions and critical services like community schools.

Funding crucial summer, afterschool, and other extended learning and enrichment programs.

Hiring additional school personnel, such as nurses and custodial staff, to keep schools safe and healthy.

Providing for social distancing and safety protocols on buses.

Funding for Wi-Fi hotspots and devices for students without connectivity for remote learning and supporting educators in the effective use of technology; and

Additional uses as allowed in the statute.

Secretary Cardona also underscored the importance of advancing equity in states' efforts to reopen schools quickly and safely. The Secretary encouraged states to make sure students who have been hit hardest by COVID-19 are provided with the resources and support they need to emerge from this pandemic stronger. American Rescue Plan funds can be used by SEAs and school districts to equitably expand opportunities for students who need the funds most, including students from low-income backgrounds, students of color, students with disabilities, English learners, students experiencing homelessness, and students with inadequate access to technology. Secretary Cardona also reaffirmed the Department's ongoing commitment to providing technical assistance, guidance, and best practices to states as they work to utilize these funds.

The below table outlines the amount of funding each SEA will receive from the ARP ESSER Fund. Additional information, including an ARP ESSER Fact Sheet and allocation tables, can be found at https://oese.ed.gov/american-rescue-plan-elementary-and-secondary-school-emergency-relief.

STATE American Rescue Plan ESSER Fund Allocation ALABAMA 2,020,070,466 ALASKA 358,707,134 ARIZONA 2,582,098,697 ARKANSAS 1,253,227,833 CALIFORNIA 15,068,884,546 COLORADO 1,166,328,632 CONNECTICUT 1,105,919,874 DELAWARE 410,733,965 DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA 386,317,154 FLORIDA 7,038,246,438 GEORGIA 4,249,371,244 HAWAII 412,328,764 IDAHO 439,942,041 ILLINOIS 5,054,988,054 INDIANA 1,994,734,056 IOWA 774,516,216 KANSAS 830,585,182 KENTUCKY 2,084,773,157 LOUISIANA 2,605,463,325 MAINE 411,303,282 MARYLAND 1,951,136,802 MASSACHUSETTS 1,830,128,073 MICHIGAN 3,719,833,128 MINNESOTA 1,320,645,901 MISSISSIPPI 1,627,197,854 MISSOURI 1,956,529,215 MONTANA 382,019,236 NEBRASKA 545,908,619 NEVADA 1,071,998,392 NEW HAMPSHIRE 350,501,633 NEW JERSEY 2,764,587,703 NEW MEXICO 979,056,256 NEW YORK 8,988,780,836 NORTH CAROLINA 3,599,191,706 NORTH DAKOTA 305,266,879 OHIO 4,472,067,097 OKLAHOMA 1,493,582,570 OREGON 1,121,028,734 PENNSYLVANIA 4,996,953,151 PUERTO RICO 2,965,938,760 RHODE ISLAND 415,015,610 SOUTH CAROLINA 2,112,051,487 SOUTH DAKOTA 382,019,236 TENNESSEE 2,487,638,081 TEXAS 12,418,588,778 UTAH 615,526,070 VERMONT 285,164,138 VIRGINIA 2,109,490,751 WASHINGTON 1,852,501,071 WEST VIRGINIA 761,417,928 WISCONSIN 1,540,784,854 WYOMING 303,709,391 TOTAL 121,974,800,000

These funding levels do not include the $10 billion in funding HHS will invest for screening testing to help schools reopen.

In addition to the ARP ESSER funding for states, the American Rescue Plan includes $7.6 billion for special education, children and youth experiencing homelessness, Tribal educational agencies, Native Hawaiians, and Alaska Natives, emergency assistance to non-public schools, and the Outlying Areas (American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands), as well as $40 billion for higher education.