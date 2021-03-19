Baby Sleep Expert Liliana Amaro Helps Parents Get A Good Night Sleep

Liliana Amaro - baby sleep coach Zzleep My Baby

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s easy to believe, when your baby is screaming into the early hours, you are the only parent on the planet with their eyes hanging out from sleep deprivation. But new parents lose on average 109 minute of sleep every night in the first year of their baby’s life. Sleep expert Liliana believes it doesn’t have to be this way.After suffering from sleep deprivation as a first time mum, struggling to find the perfect way to put her baby to sleep, Liliana Amaro went looking for a solution.“For months I read books, blogs and tried many different techniques but nothing worked. I was exhausted and frustrated,” she said.“One day, my life as a first-time mum changed.”Liliana tried a methodology applied by her mentor… and it cemented her place as an international baby sleep coach.“I knew I didn’t want to use controlled crying or the crying-it-out method . I wanted something gentle and effective,” Liliana said.“I learned this technique, adopted it, and practiced it. Within three nights of implementing a routine and sleep plan, hard team work, dedication and commitment, my baby, dad and I were sleeping like we never had before.”She founded Zzleep My Baby because as first-time mum there wasn’t enough advice about helping babies sleep. Her philosophy is based on personalised gentle technique, experience, and the logic of parenting.“Throughout the sleep consultations, I analyse baby sleep problems and look at the sleep cycles and sleep patterns the baby is currently having. I then find a way to improve them by creating a sleep routine suitable for the child and family,” Liliana said.“Sleep is incredibly important for human growth and development, particularly for very young children and babies. Little ones commonly have the growth spurts while they sleep so it’s essential babies get plenty of rest.“Besides, the more sleep children have, the better the parents' night's sleep will be too.”Liliana is now a mum of three children who all sleep perfectly. “They have no strict sleep routines, love their beds and bedrooms and are happy children. I have also a professional degree in Architecture where I work as a contractor, have a highly active sport life, and enjoy being social. None of this possible without sleeping well.,” she said.“It is possible to sleep very well again and to teach children to sleep.”Zzleep My Baby is an international business helping parents across the world. Liliana is also a qualified and certified lactation consultant, baby massage instructor, and baby signing instructor.

Liliana Amaro, founder of Zzleep My Baby