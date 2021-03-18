Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pumpout Operations and Maintenance Grant Program Now Open

Applications Accepted from Marinas Through April 15

Aerial photo of Somers Cove Marina

Photo by Stephen Badger/Maryland DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications from marinas for grants up to $2,500 for operations and maintenance of marine sewage pumpout stations. Applications are accepted now through April 15. 

Pumpout stations give boaters a proper method of disposing of their sewage and thus prevent it from entering Maryland’s waters. The department supports their installation and operation as part of the overall strategy of reducing nutrients in the Chesapeake Bay. 

Once approved, marinas should keep records of eligible expenses related to operating and maintaining their pumpout station, keep pumpout logs, and track any income from fees charged. At the end of the 2021 boating season, qualified marinas can submit a request for reimbursement to the department. 

The Pumpout Operations and Maintenance grant program is funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Clean Vessel Act, with supporting funds from the Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund. Boaters pay into both funds through federal excise taxes on fishing equipment, motorboat and small engine fuels, and import duties; and the state’s excise tax on boat titling. 

Forms and information, including online enrollment, is available on the department website. Anyone with questions can email Celeste Anderson, Clean Vessel Act program administrator, at celeste.anderson@maryland.gov.

Pumpout Operations and Maintenance Grant Program Now Open

