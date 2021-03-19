Finch Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- SOMERVILLE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Finch, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $127.5 million. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Finch. In addition, Finch has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



Finch’s shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, March 19, 2021 under the ticker symbol “FNCH.” The offering is expected to close on March 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on March 18, 2021. The offering of the shares is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by telephone at (800) 294-1322, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C. c/o Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. With the capabilities to develop both complete and targeted microbiome therapeutics, Finch is advancing a rich pipeline of candidates designed to address a wide range of unmet medical needs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (CDI), and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In June 2020, Finch announced that CP101 met its primary efficacy endpoint in PRISM3, the first of two pivotal trials to support the development of CP101 for the prevention of recurrent CDI. Finch plans to initiate a Phase 3 trial, referred to as PRISM4, as its second pivotal trial of CP101 for recurrent CDI. Finch is also developing CP101 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus, and FIN-211 for the treatment of the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. In partnership with Takeda, Finch is advancing FIN-524 and FIN-525 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Finch’s expectations regarding the commencement of trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the completion and timing of the closing of offering and the anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. Forward-looking statements are based on Finch’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the completion of the offering, and the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the offering to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Finch undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.



Media Contact: Gabriella Linville-Engler media@finchtherapeutics.com Investor Contact: Greg Perry ir@finchtherapeutics.com