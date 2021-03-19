Nevada Copper Provides Underground Project Update; Releases 2020 Financials and MD&A

/EIN News/ -- YERINGTON, Nev., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) provides a project update for the underground mine at its Pumpkin Hollow project (the “Underground Project”). Additionally, the Company announces that it has filed its audited consolidated annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 on SEDAR.



Operations Update

Shaft commissioning and hoisting – Commissioning of the Main Shaft hoist is complete; the hoist now has the capacity to hoist material at 5,000 tons per day, as well as move people and equipment as required. The Company is currently in the process of completing the automation of the auxiliary hoist, however, this work is not critical for achieving steady-state production levels of 5,000 tons per day. The repurposing of the East North Ventilation Shaft is on-going and on schedule in support of the installation of the surface ventilation fans.





In order to enable the ramp-up of production at the Underground Project to 5,000 tons per day, the Company needed to upgrade and expand the electrical system underground. Last week, the Company completed significant electrical upgrades to provide sufficient electricity to power additional production equipment and ventilation in support of ramp up. Additions to the mobile production fleet were deployed in February as planned, with final pieces of equipment to follow on schedule in Q2 2021. Ventilation upgrade – The upgrading of the ventilation system of the Underground Project is progressing on schedule. Currently two additional fans are being installed underground with a further two additional underground fans expected to be installed in May 2021. Two large permanent surface fans have been ordered and are scheduled to be installed in Q3 2021, which will assist the Company in reaching a steady state production rate of 5,000 tons per day.





The upgrading of the ventilation system of the Underground Project is progressing on schedule. Currently two additional fans are being installed underground with a further two additional underground fans expected to be installed in May 2021. Two large permanent surface fans have been ordered and are scheduled to be installed in Q3 2021, which will assist the Company in reaching a steady state production rate of 5,000 tons per day. Underground development and mining Underground development and drilling are ongoing, establishing further access to ore zones and stope access with grades higher than expected in development drives. Grades over 5% have also been encountered in the stope development areas. Ongoing definition drilling continues to support the Company’s geotechnical model. First stopes are anticipated to be extracted in the coming weeks, which will likely result in a grade increase from the developmental ore currently being processed.





“We are very pleased to have recently completed both commissioning of the Main Shaft and electrical system upgrades, two important steps towards achieving nameplate production. The remaining step, ventilation upgrades, is progressing well, and we remain on target for steady state production of 5,000 tons per day in Q3 this year,” stated Mike Ciricillo, Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper. “With the underground project expected to be ramped-up to full production in Q3, we look forward to advancing our other key growth opportunities, including our fully permitted Open Pit and property exploration targets.”

Qualified Persons

The information and data in this news release was reviewed by Greg French, C.P.G., and Norm Bisson, P. Eng., for Nevada Copper, who are non-independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX: NCU) is a copper producer and owner of the Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.

