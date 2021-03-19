Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that it has filed its 2020 annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”), including its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with the Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR. These documents are also available under the Financial Reports section of our website and a hard copy will be provided to unitholders free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $600 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

