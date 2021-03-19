Mango Animate Hand Drawn Animation Software Attracts Potential Clients Effortlessly

Present Content with Smart Hand Drawn Animation Software Free, fun and fast hand drawn animation software A Wide Selection of Hand Types to Add a Magical Touch to the Video.

Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) enables users to produce entertaining and eye-catching whiteboard animations in just a few minutes.

HONG KONG, CHINA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiteboard animation is a video that explains to the viewers a concept or an idea through a series of live drawings. Being short and crisp, they align very well with the needs of modern audiences. Mango Animate thus launched its hand drawn animation software, which makes creating such whiteboard animations a piece of cake.

Maximizing conversion rates is the ultimate goal of every web marketing professional. The statistics indicate that video content boosts conversion rates more than any other type of online content, which is why a growing number of marketers choose to incorporate video into their marketing strategies. Creating this type of animated video no longer requires years of training or hours of hard work with the help of Mango Animate’s hand drawn animation software.

Mango Animate WM is specifically designed for personal and commercial users who need to create an animated series. This hand drawn animation software is equipped with a wide selection of male and female hands in various sizes and gestures. Apart from simulating the hand drawing process of virtually any object one can think of, Mango Animate WM also enables users to incorporate handwritten text into the animation video they're producing and adjust the size of the elements they add to their story.

"At Mango Animate, we understand that animation can convey a straightforward message, which makes it the most explicit and versatile way of communication in all professional domains," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "This hand drawn animation software was specifically developed to create engaging and enchanting videos by any individual, and that is why it is the easiest animation software to learn." Professionals and Amateurs alike can use pre-designed assets and ready-made templates without having prior experience in making whiteboard animations.

Mango Animate WM also enables users to import assets they've created, which grants them more creative freedom, as they don't necessarily have to rely solely on the built-in whiteboard animation elements this platform offers. The hand drawn animation software also supports social media sharing and varied export formats, such as MP4, animated GIF.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an innovative and powerful animation software developer that is becoming increasingly popular across several industries. The company was set up to develop user-friendly animated presentation software for professional and individual use.

