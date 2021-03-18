Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (17 March 2021)

1,279 tested positive out of a sample size of 7,450. 

This means our positivity rate today is also 17%.

This situation continues to deteriorate as with more testing positive; CS Health, Senator Mutahi Kagwe. 

The total confirmed positive cases are now 116,310 with cumulative tests so far conducted now being 1,387,440.

Nairobi has 608 new cases, Kiambu 117, Mombasa 84, Uasin Gishu 82, Nakuru 78, Machakos 63, Turkana 35, Kilifi 29, Kajiado 28, Busia 17, Kisumu 16, Nyeri 10, Taita Taveta 10, Makueni 10, Garissa 9, Embu 8, Meru 8, Narok 8, Siaya 7, Kakamega 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Nyandarua 5, Kisii 4, Kisii 4, Kericho 3, Kitui 3, Laikipia 3, Nandi 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Murang’a 2, Nyamira 2, Bomet 2, Isiolo 2, Kwale 1, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Samburu 1, Bungoma 1 and Homa Bay 1.

While we celebrate 280 patients that have just recovered from the disease today - - 154 from the Home Based  Isolation Care and 126 from health facilities, the reality is we are also mourning the loss of an additional 12 patients.

Its therefore important that all adhere to the measures in place to stem the tide of the rising cases.  This includes the strict adherence to public order and curfew measures as per the directives of His Excellency the President.

