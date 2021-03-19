ELEMENTUS ENGAGES ENGINEERING PARTNER FOR RARE EARTH MINERALS PROJECT
ElementUS announced it has engaged Techint Engineering and ConstructionGRAMERCY, LA, USA, March 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElementUS, the rare earth elements and minerals extraction JV between DADA Holdings and Enervoxa, announced it has engaged Techint Engineering and Construction, to commence front end engineering design this month in conjunction with the Enervoxa and DADA engineering teams.
About ElementUS: ElementUS, a JV between affiliates of DADA Holdings and Enervoxa, will extract valuable rare earth elements and minerals from bauxite residue at DADA’s alumina refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana. ElementUS will deploy Enervoxa technology to separate bauxite residue into its component materials, including several rare earth elements along with iron, titanium and alumina.
About Enervoxa: Enervoxa is a multi-integrated infrastructure and renewable energy construction company based in Canada with its operations worldwide. Enervoxa implements their very own core technologies on large to mid-scale plants that are designed to: process different types of tailings in the mining sector, treatment of contaminated water and sewage, desalination, waste and biomass into power, while supplying a complete turnkey solution. Enervoxa is now emerging as a key player in the hydrogen fuel and infrastructure space with their next generation Hydrogen production plants and capture and utilization of CO2 at the same time.
About DADA Holdings: DADA Holdings is an investment and management company based in Fort Lauderdale, FL that makes control investments and manages companies in basic industries, such as metals and mining. The partners of DADA Holdings, along with strategic partner Concord Resources Limited, are the principal owners of New Day Aluminum and its subsidiaries Noranda Alumina, located in Gramercy, Louisiana, which produces metallurgical and non-metallurgical aluminas, and Noranda Bauxite, located in St. Ann, Jamaica, which mines and ships bauxite for metallurgical and non-metallurgical applications globally. New Day also owns and operates NICHE Chemical, the primary supplier of chemical grade alumina in North America, along with specialty minerals businesses Niche Fused Alumina in La Bâthie, France and Niche Fused Magnesia in Hull, England, as well as ReNew Recycling, a ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing and recycling business with operations in the Southeastern U.S. Concord Resources Limited is a global resources merchant focused on the supply chain and risk management of non-ferrous metals and associated raw materials. Founded in 2015, Concord is headquartered in London and covers markets through its principal offices in New York and Hong Kong, serving customers worldwide.
About Techint: Techint Engineering & Construction provides engineering, procurement, construction, operation and management services for large-scale projects in worldwide locations. The company’s multi-local presence allows it to have deep knowledge of the technical standards, laws and regulations, taxes, financial entities, labor unions and subcontractors in the regions where it operates. Thanks to its broad experience in the market, Techint Engineering & Construction can develop high complexity projects, from design to execution, taking care of the environment and the welfare of the surrounding communities. With more than 70 years of experience and employing 20,500 people worldwide, it has completed more than 3,500 projects in compliance with ISO/BS/OHSAS international standards in America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company currently delivers services in the following market segments: oil & gas, energy, industrial plants, oil refineries and petrochemical plants, mining, and infrastructure and architecture civil works.
