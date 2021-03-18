Deeper Network Announces IDO Across Four Launchpads

The winner of Polkadot’s Substrate Web 3 Grant will offer its native DPR token across four major launchpad platforms.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deeper Network, which is building the decentralized internet infrastructure for the Web 3.0, has announced that its long awaited IDO is set to take place later this month. Deeper Network garnered serious attention earlier in the year as the winner of Polkadot’s Substrate builder’s Web 3 grant, awarded to the firm so it can build critical infrastructure related to the Substrate of the Polkadot ecosystem. This has only increased interest in the upcoming public launch.



The IDO will be staggered across four independent platforms over the course of a week in order to maximize opportunity, fairness and participation for all. The first event will occur on Flybit on March 22nd (Monday). The next event will be held at Ignition on March 23rd (Tuesday), with Poolz and Duckstarter each taking place on the 25th (Thursday) and 26th (Friday) respectively.

The IDO will give valued community members an opportunity to get in on the ground-floor and claim an allocation of the network’s native DPR token. DPR is the lifeblood of the Deeper Network, designed for economic incentivizations and for micropayments and services. The initial token price will be set at $0.015 with 100 million tokens across the launch platforms. In total the company is looking to raise $5 million, with a round two public sale to be announced at a later date.

On the subject of Deeper Network's impending IDO, company CEO Russell Liu said, “We’re delighted to announce the dates of our upcoming IDO which will help to propel Deeper Network to the next level, building the infrastructure which creates a fairer, freer, and more democratic internet. With the help of our loyal community we will pave the way towards the next generation of the internet; Web 3.0.”

Deeper Network’s four-day IDO is the culmination of a tremendous amount of work at Deeper HQ in recent weeks and months. The company has been busy refining Deeper Chain and updating its flagship Deeper Connect device, a blockchain-powered all-in-one solution that provides true internet freedom with enhanced security and a frictionless user experience. Deeper Network also entered the inaugural Parity Substrate Developer Hackathon, joined the Polkadot DeFi Alliance, and concluded a successful private funding round which attracted investment from the likes of Digital Renaissance, Republic, and Youbi Capital.

Deeper Network is set for a busy 2021, with plans to list on UniSwap, Binance Smart Chain and Loopring, as well as tier one centralized exchanges. Major milestones for the year include the Deeper Chain mainnet which is planned for launch in Q2, followed by the development of Deeper Network’s decentralized Polkadot ecosystem.

Further details will be released closer to the date. Please see participating launch platforms or visit the Deeper Network website: www.deeper.network

About

Deeper Network is committed to building a truly decentralized and secure gateway to a more democratic internet. The company aims to bring a better internet experience to every household and become the de facto portal to Web 3.0. Deeper Network’s flagship product line, the Deeper Connect, is the world’s first blockchain-powered secure gateway that enables users to securely and privately browse the internet free of censorship.

Deeper Network is led by a team of seasoned industry professionals whose backgrounds include Intel, Amazon, CoinMarketCap and Quantum. Their products are sold on Amazon, Best Buy and Indiegogo with over 10,000 units already sold.

