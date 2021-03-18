APEGA announces new president, executive and councillors

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) is proud to announce that Brian Pearse, P.Eng., will become APEGA’s 102nd president at the 2021 annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, April 23.

Pearse, a professional engineer, brings to APEGA more than 30 years’ experience from a broad range of roles during his career, including surveyor, design engineer, project manager, and CEO. He currently shares his expertise with the Canadian Indigenous Collaborative on project completions. In addition, Pearse’s former roles as APEGA vice-president and councillor will provide sound governance and strategic insight.

Pearse will lead APEGA’s executive committee of council, which comprises newly elected president-elect Lisa Doig, P.Eng.; newly elected vice-president Manon Plante, P.Eng.; and current president John Van der Put, P.Eng., who will transition into the role of past-president at the AGM.

APEGA also welcomes re-elected councillor Claudia Gomez-Villeneuve, P.Eng., and newly elected councillors Seema Makwana, P.Eng.; Victoria Wishart, P.Eng.; and Tracey Stock, P.Eng. Geoffrey Kneller, P.Eng., will serve a one-year term to fill the vacancy caused by Plante becoming vice-president.

They will join their colleagues who are continuing their terms: David Johnson, P.Geo.; Melanie Popp, P.Eng.; Jason Vanderzwaag, P.Eng.; Margaret Allan, P.Eng., P.Geo.; Darren Hardy, P.Eng.; RaeAnne Leach, P.Eng.; and Theresa Watson, P.Eng.

APEGA thanks outgoing councillors Jennifer Enns, P.Eng.; Tim Hohm, P.Eng.; and Walter Kozak, P.Eng., whose terms expire on April 23 at the AGM.

Established in 1920, APEGA is responsible for regulating the practices of engineering and geoscience in the province of Alberta. - 30 -

Backgrounder: Biography backgrounders attached.

Note: A zip file of high-resolution images of new council members is available for download.

YouTube: Videos of the 2021 APEGA election candidates.

For more information, please contact: Jordan Allan Digital Content Strategy Manager Cell: 780-233-1705 jordan.allan@apega.ca www.apega.ca

Attachment

Jordan Allan The Association of Professional Engineers and Geosciences of Alberta (APEGA) 780-233-1705 jordan.allan@apega.ca