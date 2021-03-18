Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans for its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Announcement

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- WEST JORDAN, Utah, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will release earnings results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after market close. The earnings press release will provide financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 periods ended January 30, 2021.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/. The Company will not hold an earnings conference call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.
Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

Investor Contacts:
Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer
Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com


