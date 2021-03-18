Methode Electronics Adds Janie Goddard to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, announced today the election of Janie Goddard as a director of the company.



Chairman Walter J. Aspatore said, “We are pleased to welcome Janie to our board of directors and look forward to leveraging her extensive business career. Janie is an experienced executive who brings a record of driving innovation and a background in strategic marketing and product development. Her depth and breadth of experience in key global industries will add significant perspective in the support of Methode’s growth strategy.”

Ms. Goddard is currently a Divisional Chief Executive for the Medical and Environmental Sector at Halma plc. Before joining Halma, Ms. Goddard served as Divisional President of the Detection & Analysis Business Unit at Novanta, where she led a portfolio of solutions for medical device OEMs. Prior to Novanta, Ms. Goddard served in leadership roles at Welch Allyn (acquired by Hill-Rom), Covidien (acquired by Medtronic), and Johnson & Johnson. Ms. Goddard serves as a director of ACON S2 Acquisition Corporation. She received a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

