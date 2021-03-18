Harbourfront Named One of Canada’s 5-Star Brokerages for 2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”) announced today the firm has been recognized as one of Canada’s 5-star brokerages, by top-tier industry publication Wealth Professional.



Achieving a 5-star rating, as identified by the award criteria, reflects Harbourfront’s outstanding combination of corporate culture, advisor support, compensation model, diversity, training, and other qualities to support advisors build their business, in turn, being able to best serve their clients.

This recognition came unpronounced by Harbourfront and was given by thousands of Canadian advisors, enlisted by Wealth Professional, a vertical of Key Media International.

The attribute - strength of relationship (or culture) - that brokerages had established with their advisory teams was considered a heavily weighted factor of the criteria.

“We believe business is human and as such, the choices we make as a firm, reveal the true nature of our people-first culture and DNA,” says Mark J. Pinto, President and Director of Harbourfront Wealth Management.

“Harbourfront prides itself in its strong ties with its expansive teams of established advisors and believes being rated as a top-ranking brokerage in Canada is reflective of the environment it’s built by advisors, for advisors.”

Harbourfront is committed to provide a leading environment for established advisors to grow their practice, gain access to exclusive investment vehicles for their clients and top-of-the line technology solutions.

About Harbourfront Wealth Management

Harbourfront Wealth Management (“Harbourfront”) is a Canadian-owned independent advisory firm servicing growth-oriented advisors and high-net worth clients. Founded in 2013, Harbourfront is headquartered in Vancouver, BC and has a rapidly growing branch network of more than 20 branches across Canada. Harbourfront’s parent company Harbourfront Wealth Holdings Inc. has multiple business interests including ownership in a Canadian Asset Management firm specializing in alternative investments, as well as US presence through its ownership of Harbourfront Wealth America.

Learn more: harbourfrontwealth.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji

Public Relations Executive

smawji@harbourfrontwealth.com

604-365-1786