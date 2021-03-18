Associa Team Members Obtain Elite PCAM® Designation

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that seven Associa team members completed the required training to earn the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI) in the last year.

The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. The certification process to earn the PCAM® designation is open to individuals looking to be recognized among an elite class of the most experienced managers in the nation.

To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, community managers must accomplish rigorous milestones, including completing five years of direct community association management experience, successful completion of all six M-200-level courses, and passing the CMCA® examination administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

This year’s PCAM® recipients are among industry leaders from several Associa branches, including Associa Hawaii, Community Management Corporation, and Equity Management & Realty Services.

“Earning the PCAM® designation takes true commitment and steadfast determination,” stated Debra Warren, Associa vice president of development. “Associa focuses on encouraging our employees to further their education and industry knowledge, so we are very proud of each of these team members for this outstanding accomplishment.”

“We are especially proud to see so many team members who persevered in such an unprecedented year to earn their PCAM® designation,” stated John Tsitos, Associa Community Management Corporation president. “This is an extremely high honor for each employee, and we are excited to celebrate their achievement.”

The PCAM® recipients are:

Neil Ross—Associa Hawaii

Diana Tringali—Associa Community Management Corporation

Quinn Odorizzi—Associa Community Management Corporation

Cheryl Butler-Walker—Associa Community Management Corporation

Nicole Mandi Speighelhalter—Associa Equity Management and Realty Services

Sara Pagani—Associa Community Management Corporation

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

