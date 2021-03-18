Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Advantage Solutions to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV) (“Advantage,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”), the leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced that its management team will virtually attend the Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit on March 25, 2021. Investors who are interested in setting up a meeting may contact Advantage Investor Relations or their Jefferies conference representative.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net. 

Contacts: 

Dan Riff
Chief Investor Relations & Strategy Officer
Advantage Solutions

Dan Morrison
Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations
Advantage Solutions

Kevin Doherty
Solebury Trout
Managing Director
Investorrelations@advantagesolutions.net


Advantage Solutions to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Business Services Summit

