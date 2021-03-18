The Jazz en Rafale – LIVE CAM Festival Reinvents the Live Jazz Experience and Reaches New Audiences During the Global Pandemic
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With concerts that span over a four-month period including upcoming new launches from the multi-award winning Jazzlab Orchestra with Loguslabusmuzikus and François Bourassa with L’Impact du Silence, the Jazz en Rafale – LIVE CAM Festival has contributed to the evolution of the live jazz experience. This is with creative partnerships taking place at the historic Piccolo Studios in Montreal and featuring a supreme lineup of artists offering some jazz healing during these challenging and isolating months of the global pandemic.
|Available on demand until May 1, 2021
|Artist / Group
|Manoel Vieira – Rhizome (launch) – Effendi
|Benjamin Deschamps – Road-Trip – Boulev’art
|Auguste Quartet – Exalta calma (launch) – Effendi
|Yannick Rieu / Génération Quartet – Les Productions Yari
|Yves Léveillé – Souffle de liberté - Les Productions Yves Léveillé
|Jacques Kuba Séguin – Microcosme – Odd Sound
|UPCOMING CONCERTS
On demand available within 48 hours of the concert, until May 1, 2021
|Artist / Group
|March 27, 8:00 pm
|Jazzlab Orchestra – Loguslabusmuzikus (exclusive preview of upcoming new album) – Effendi
|April 10, 8:00 pm
|François Bourassa - L’Impact du Silence (album launch) – Effendi
|April 24, 8:00 pm
|Félix Stüssi / Super Nova 4 – Les Productions Félix Stüssi
OVERVIEW JAZZ EN RAFALE FESTIVAL: This is the 19th edition of the Jazz en Rafale Festival. It was founded by Alain Bédard, president of Effendi Records. This year’s edition presents nine concerts featuring an extraordinary line up of Quebec’s most profound jazz artists performing live to stream and on demand between January and May 2021. It is coordinated by the Effendi record label in collaboration with Piccolo Studios, MB Productions, Justin Toussaint, Pascal Milette and producers: FamGroup, Boulev'art, Yari Productions, Odd Sound, Yves Léveillé Productions, Félix Stüssi Productions and Collectif Jazzlab Orchestra and their associated artists. “We are happy to present this festival and offer a little peace and happiness during this difficult time.” - Alain Bédard, Founder, Artistic Director, Jazz en Rafale – LIVE CAM Festival and Effendi Records.
Website: http://www.jazzenrafale.ca
Tickets: Tickets lepointdevente.com
B-ROLL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFocdZSP8Hc
Contact: Glenda Rush /Vivo Musique Internationale - 514-591-5406 glenda@vivomusique.com Effendi: Alain Bédard – 514-692-4950 – effendi@me.com https://www.effendirecords.com/