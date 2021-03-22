Ocean Spray has been making marketing waves on Tik Tok

From your kid's phone into your shopping cart. Ocean Spray's Tik Tok marketing is working. Young audiences spend hours on Tik Tok, and they could be watching your brand's content if you make it fun and compelling enough.

Ocean Spray has found success posting content instead of only posting ads, and this is what the future of brand marketing should look like for all.

Pouring the good vibes since 1930.” — Ocean Spray's Tik Tok Page