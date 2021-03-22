Ocean Spray has been making marketing waves on Tik Tok
Ocean Spray has found success posting content instead of only posting ads, and this is what the future of brand marketing should look like for all.
Pouring the good vibes since 1930.”CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Spray, the renowned cranberry juice company, has recently found major success creating relevant content online. They have a new brand mascot (420dogface208), and all of their marketing techniques feel organic, fun, and relatable. Their success has largely been on the social media platform Tik Tok, which allows users to post and share short videos. For the most part, Tik Tok’s primary demographics and audiences are children, teenagers, and young adults.
— Ocean Spray's Tik Tok Page
That's what makes Ocean Spray’s recent success especially interesting. The company has been able to find relevance and popularity amongst some of the hardest to please audiences, the youth of today. So how has Ocean Spray been able to succeed and market juice online? It’s simple, they don’t advertise. At least, not in the traditional sense.
Ocean Spray has been using the Tik Tok platform organically. Instead of paying TikTok to post advertisements on the platform, Ocean Spray produces entertaining and relevant content for their Tik Tok page. They make their juices the focal point of their videos, hopping on the latest trends, memes, or songs circulating on the app. Users want to follow their page and engage with the content by their own accord. This means Ocean Spray can reach consumers without paying to run advertisements, and their marketing (the content they're posting) is much more effective.
Consumers are more likely to have a positive association, and idea of the brand if they're producing funny and engaging content, rather than only running advertisements. However, Tik Tok is a unique platform for this type of engagement. Tik Tok has a lot of user generated trends constantly circulating within the app that brands can be a part of and engage with. This whole process is very different from marketing on YouTube for example, where companies typically run their ads before a video is viewed.
While paid advertisements are available on Tik Tok, Ocean Spray is proving that they are not entirely necessary. In fact, reaching audiences by hopping on trends and posting creative content is just as effective and generates goodwill for a company.
Ocean Spray has nearly 100,000 followers on Tik Tok, these are users who have followed the company simply because the content they release is interesting, funny, and relevant. All their content still showcases Ocean Spray juice, but in interesting and innovative ways. The brand isn’t afraid to mock itself, which makes it feel relatable and accessible to audiences.
Marketers and companies could learn a lot from the success Ocean Spray has been able to generate. Rather than trying to stand out, Ocean Spray has blended in. They have become and feel a natural part of the Tik Tok community. It’s this organic use of social media which creates authentic engagement between consumers and brands. Marketing in this manner is efficient and cost effective. It boils down to becoming a part of the platform’s ecosystem, rather than trying to make a mark upon it.
Written by Nicolas Minardi of Mrkt360.
Nicolas Minardi
MRKT360 Inc
+1 416-477-0587
nico@mrkt360.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter