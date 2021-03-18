Ladies Who Lunch, a Sweet, Sour, Saucy Novel about a Woman's Trek through '90s LA, Set for Launch
Josef Woodard's new satirical romance novel Ladies Who Lunch, about life in Los Angeles in the mid-1990s, is being released by Household Ink on 4-20-21.SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Household Ink is happy to announce the publication of Josef Woodard’s new novel Ladies Who Lunch, a breezy read with bite. Officially coming out on April 20, 2021, the book will be available on Amazon, Kindle and other portals and outlets where fine books are sold, as an eBook, a book book, and as a soon-to-be-released as a book-on-tape. Discounted pre-sale orders are available now.
In this satirical journey through the chic lunch spots and outposts around Los Angeles circa the '90s, newly divorced Danielle Wiffard navigates a maze of romantic, sexual, and musical encounters with celebrities and socialites. Roving around L.A.—herself, a prominent “character” in the book--Danielle cavorts with a range of potential romantic interests, from a symphony maestro to a big-hatted country crooner, from a swaggering TV talk show host to a has-been teen idol and beyond.
She seeks a new sense of self, purpose, and experiences a series of fleeting ecstasies and personal and natural disasters. Meanwhile, her lunchtime pals and a gaggle of gossips keep an eye on her and an eye on the garçon’s hindquarters as together they refine the Art of Lunch.
It’s all in good--and sometimes nasty--fun, with undertones of more serious commentary in the margins.
Author Josef Woodard is a veteran cultural critic, who wrote for the Los Angeles Times for 25 years, has contributed to Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, DownBeat and many music magazines, and a long association with the Santa Barbara Independent. To date, he has published two books for Silman-James Press, on jazz legends Charles Lloyd and Charlie Haden, respectively. He is also a musician, a guitarist, songwriter, and head of the Household Ink Records label. This is his first novel.
