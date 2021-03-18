Media Contacts:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of Tragic Shootings in Metro Atlanta

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor and remember the victims of shootings in metro Atlanta, Georgia that took place on March 16, 2021.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on March 22, 2021. The proclamation can be found by clicking here.