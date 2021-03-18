From Point Guard to Pastor, One Boston Resident Promotes the Keys to Financial Wholeness in These Unprecedented Times

If we do things God’s way, then the increase will come.”
— Dexter B. Jenkins
BOSTON, MA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In these financially volatile times where the national unemployment rate tops a whopping 6.3%, Dexter B. Jenkins teaches his clients the importance of multiple streams of income. Jenkins, owner of DBJ Enterprises, is a man of many talents. As a successful real estate magnate, author, pastor, and podcaster, Jenkins has mastered the art of the pivot. Boasting over 20 years’ experience in the financial sector, the sought-after lecturer branched out to launch several successful ventures including, DREH, and the Fellowship Christian Church. His goal is “to bring faith and finances together pragmatically.”
In his mini-book “Getting Your Money Straight and Building Wealth,” Jenkins offers 52 solid principles which help his clients strive for success in every area of their lives. Pulling from his homegrown legacy of integrity, coupled with his strong biblical values, Jenkins takes a holistic approach to his lessons, often merging the two worlds to bring about a sound person.

For instance, on some Sunday mornings at Fellowship Christian Church, Jenkins opens his pulpit to professionals to discuss everything from life insurance, stocks and bonds, and estate planning. On these “Money Sundays,” Jenkins shares fiscal solvency with his flock, because he says, “financial pressures impact spiritual life.”

Standing tall at 6-foot-3-inches, the onetime point guard and captain of the Northeastern Huskies, knows it takes a combination of hustle, stick-to-itiveness, and teamwork to make the dream work. In his upcoming webinars debuting in April, Jenkins is sure to serve up tidbits to bust through the stereotypes which lead to poor financial planning, leaving a legacy of debt, stress, and destruction. Jenkins offers listeners a way to break away from worry and bring balance back to their lives.

Jenkins, a faith-based financial mentor, ordained at Jubilee Christian Church of Boston, says his calling is to help people understand how to handle money God’s way. On his weekly podcast called “Wealthy Conversations” — Jenkins answers pressing questions, such as how to purchase a home. Jenkins sees himself as a mentor, to teach others how to live a rich life — not just in monetary value but in basic character traits, such as keeping your word or being on time for appointments. Jenkins finds that the small actions that we take can either build trust or disappointment. His time-honored value system shows clients you can be wealthy in spirit, soul, and body. "If we do things God’s way, then the increase will come," Jenkins said. To download his free eBook “The Three Ships to Wealth Building,” visit www.DexterBJenkins.com.


About Dexter B. Jenkins: Dexter is a natural-born leader, whether as captain of his college basketball team or pastor of his growing church, based in the Hyde Park section of Boston, Massachusetts. The Northeastern University grad uses his decades of financial prowess to create the uber-successful Dominion Real Estate Holdings. In his groundbreaking mini-book “Getting Your Money Straight,” Jenkins unfolds the keys to financial wholeness through 52 principles he calls “Financial Appetizers.”

