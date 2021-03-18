Promoting Drug-Free Living With a Snowshoe Hike Through the Italian Alps

The Say No to Drugs Association of Bergamo, Italy, combined drug prevention activism with pleasure on an afternoon’s hike to promote active, drug-free living.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a recent sun-drenched Sunday afternoon at the foot of the Bergamo Alps, a team of drug-prevention activists took to the slopes to promote a vital message—Dico No Alla Droga (Say No to Drugs).

They began the afternoon by meeting with an official involved in social services for the town of Gromo in the southern Alps, introducing her to the drug prevention materials of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, which form the backbone of their prevention initiative.

In their bright green Drug-Free World vests, their message could not be more clear as they trekked up the slopes.

Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Mission of Bergamo, the volunteers are committed to helping their region end drug addiction before it begins with effective drug prevention.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with hundreds of groups internationally, many of them hosted by Churches of Scientology.

The Church is the main sponsor of the program, enabling the Foundation to provide this secular program and materials free of charge to parents, community leaders and drug educators worldwide.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and World Health Organization’s International Standards on Drug Prevention, “for every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

