Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: ‘My Career is About Retail!’

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould is a retail professional.

As founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, Gould developed his touted “Evolution of Distribution” platform that often guides new health and wellness brands from concept to shelf in America. He later founded InHealth Media to offer these companies the marketing services they needed to break into the U.S. consumer market.

While NPI concentrates on health and wellness companies, Gould has branched out with Consumer Products International, which works with product manufacturers of all types of consumer goods.

“What can I say? I am never content in my professional life,” Gould said. “I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform to help health and wellness brands enter the U.S. market or expand their presence here, but it also can help all types of consumer product manufacturers.”

During his 30-year career as a third-generation distribution and manufacturing professional, Gould has placed consumer products, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and beverages, in some of the country’s top retailers.

Gould is not letting COVID-19 slow him down.

“Every week I talk to CEOs around the world who want to enter the U.S.,” Gould said. “These executives see that many consumer sectors, such as health and wellness products, thrived during the pandemic.

“The CEOs I talk to know they need move to forward with plans to enter the U.S. market in order to take advantage of the eventual economic rebound,” Gould added.

Gould said retailers have adapted to the changes in consumer buying habits during the pandemic.

“They have ramped up their online capabilities,” Gould said, adding that more retailers are offering services, such as curbside pickup, cashier-less shopping, virtual fitting rooms, and same-day delivery.

Helping Gould is the NPI staff that brings years of experience in the retail industry, logistics, and marketing.

“NPI has a staff that excels in the different aspects of the American retail industry,” Gould said. “We have a Food Scientist who makes sure the labels for health and wellness brands meet FDA guidelines. My operations director is an expert on importing overseas products.”

Gould said NPI’s president is a former buyer for Amazon and Walmart, two of the largest retailers in the world. A recent addition comes to NPI with years of experience in the sports nutrition sector.

“We have the know-how, the experience, and the determination to succeed,” Gould said. “NPI offers brand manufacturers with a turnkey operation that is efficient and effective.”

