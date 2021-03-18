Headwall Bolsters Global Expansion with the Promotion of Key Team Members to Meet International Demand for Hyperspectral Imaging Solutions

/EIN News/ -- Bolton, Massachusetts, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall, the industry leader in turnkey hyperspectral imaging (HSI) solutions, announced today that Christian Felsheim has been promoted to Director Headwall EMEA and Francesco Beccari to Sales Manager Headwall EMEA. These promotions and expansion of responsibilities are reflective of the outstanding contributions Christian and Francesco have made while managing Headwall’s European business and indicative of the growing global demand for Headwall’s technology.

“Global expansion is an important component to any company’s growth strategy,” said Don Battistoni, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Christian and Francesco have played significant roles in the expansion of our business across Europe and we now count on them to provide the same excellent support to our customers and distribution partners in the Middle East and Africa.”

“This is an exciting time for Headwall as our hyperspectral products transition from predominantly research to application specific solutions in both remote sensing and industrial machine vision,” said Christian Felsheim. “I am confident in our ability to meet the challenge and look forward to working with our customers, agents, and resellers across EMEA to continue Headwall’s growth.”

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading designer and manufacturer of complete spectral instrumentation solutions for remote sensing, advanced machine vision, and government/defense markets. With a worldwide base of end-user and OEM customers, Headwall enjoys a market leadership position through the design and manufacture of spectral solutions that are customized for application-specific performance. The Company is headquartered in the US, and has three European locations in Belgium, Germany, and Italy. European headquarters operations at Headwall BVBA are located near Brussels, Belgium. For more information, visit headwallphotonics.com.

