Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,281 in the last 365 days.

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06803 per Class A unit and US$0.06962 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before April 16, 2021 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2021.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca


You just read:

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces March 2021 Quarterly Distribution

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.