Michael Wohl Acquires EXIT Realty Upper New England

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, MA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International recently announced that Michael Wohl has acquired the subfranchisor rights to the states of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.  Mr. Wohl is currently the Regional Owner of Massachusetts and the combined entity is now known as EXIT Realty New England.

Hospitality industry veteran, Mr. Wohl, has aggressive growth plans for the region with projections to expand into several new markets in the coming 12 to 24 months.  “All our offices across the four states are excited about our bigger footprint and we look forward to adding to our excellent group of brokers and agents as time progresses. We have built a platform combining marketing, recruiting, agent recognition, and broker operations and look forward to continuing to grow the brand across New England.”

In an emotional changing of the guard, EXIT Realty franchisees expressed their appreciation and gratitude to former Regional Owner, Ted Bateman, who will continue with the company as franchisee of EXIT Realty Leaders in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

“We are grateful that Ted will remain part of our EXIT Family.  Mike has demonstrated true leadership in Massachusetts, and he is the perfect person to whom Ted can pass the baton,” said Mrs. Bonnell.

About EXIT Realty:  EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential.  A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. The Focus on Good Health blog promotes wellness at work and home. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund.  To-date, more than $6 million has been pledged to charity.  For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

Susan Harrison
Senior Vice President
EXIT Realty Corp. International
Phone: (888) 668-3948
E-Mail: sharrison@exitrealty.com

