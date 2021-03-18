WAUD CAPITAL PARTNERS SELECTS TREYA PARTNERS AS PREFERRED SERVICE PROVIDER

Treya Partners to provide cross portfolio procurement value creation for Waud Capital

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waud Capital has selected Treya Partners as the preferred service provider for procurement value creation. Waud Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build leading companies in their focus sectors of healthcare services and business and technology services. Waud is partnering with Treya Partners to implement Treya’s Managed Portfolio Procurement (MPP) program to drive cost reduction through strategic sourcing, monitoring of savings & compliance, managing volume leveraged vendor contracts, and moderating procurement best practices roundtables.

Established in 2006, Treya Partners is one of North America’s leading procurement consulting firms for private equity. Treya Partners has worked with over 45 private equity firms on various procurement value creation initiatives including due diligence support, cross portfolio GPO and direct contract management, and pre-exit spend optimization. Treya’s MPP program was launched in 2019 in response to their private equity firm client’s requests for a holistic managed program. MPP program is a 5-prong approach to procurement value creation - Spend Analytics/Spend Cube, GPO contract implementation, PE-level direct contract implementation, CFO/CPO roundtables, and strategic sourcing.

Shaun Chambers, Treya’s Managing Director, stated, “Treya Partners is pleased to be selected as a Waud Capital preferred service provider. Waud Capital and their portfolio companies have established a strong name for themselves in the Private Equity industry. We are eager to apply additional resources to existing efforts within the Waud portfolio and to launching new initiatives to increase procurement efficiencies and drive EBITDA improvements.”

Felipe Soares, Waud Capital Director – Business Intelligence & Strategy, commented, “Treya Partners brings an additional layer of experience and expertise to ensure we are maximizing value in all key spend categories for our portfolio companies. Treya’s MPP program is a complete offering that will provide additional, procurement driven, value creation levers to our investments.”

About Treya Partners

Treya Partners is a management consulting firm specializing in procurement value creation, strategic sourcing, and spend management advisory services for Private Equity. Treya was established in 2006 by a seasoned group of supply management professionals and has served hundreds of PE-owned companies across a broad range of industry sectors including manufacturing, distribution, retail, financial services, life sciences, healthcare, and technology. Treya delivers meaningful EBITDA improvements from indirect (SG&A) and COGS categories in addition to implementing transformative procurement projects. For further information, visit Treya Partners online at https://www.treyapartners.com.

About Waud Capital

Since its founding in 1993, Waud Capital has raised approximately $3.2 billion of capital commitments and has made more than 325 growth-oriented investments. Waud Capital partners with exceptional management teams to build leading companies in their focus sectors of healthcare services and business and technology services. Waud Capital’s disciplined and process-oriented approach has resulted in consistently superior risk-adjusted returns for their investors.

Shaun Chambers Treya Partners 1-703-731-6495 shaun.chambers@treyapartners.com