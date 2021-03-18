JT, FUBO & IMVT Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Jianpu Technology, Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Class Period: May 29, 2018 - February 16, 2021

Deadline: April 19, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/jt

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of the Company’s transactions carried out by the Credit Card Recommendation Business Unit involved undisclosed relationships or lacked business substance; (2) that, as a result, Jianpu’s revenue and costs and expenses for fiscal 2018 and 2019 were overstated; (3) that there were material weaknesses in Jianpu’s internal control over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s fiscal 2018 Form 20-F was reasonably likely to be restated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO)

Class Period: March 23, 2020 - January 4, 2021

Deadline: April 19, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fubo

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Fubo’s growth in subscriber and profitability were unsustainable past the seasonal surge in subscription levels; (2) Fubo’s offering of products was subject to undisclosed cost escalations; (3) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its only sports wagering opportunity; (4) Fubo’s data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve long-term advertising growth goals and forecasts; (5) Fubo’s valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; (6) the acquisition of Balto Sport did not provide the stated synergies, internal expertise, and did not expand the Company’s addressable market into online sports wagering; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT)

Class Period: October 2, 2019 - February 1, 2021

Deadline: April 20, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/imvt

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that: (1) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401; (2) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA; (3) the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com