Traveling to St. Lucia? Here are the Matt Keezer's Favorite Locations to Explore
A great list of places to go see if you happen to travel to St.Lucia.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubbed the beauty queen of the Caribbean, the island of St. Lucia lies in the Eastern part of the Caribbean. This lush paradise captivates all visitors with its beauty and mystique. Whether they are looking for adrenaline-packed adventures or leisure strolls, St. Lucia has many attractions to offer.
Mountain trails, crescent-shaped beaches, lovely fishing villages, waterfalls, reefs, and rainforests are just some of them. Besides these natural gifts, St. Lucia has rich history and fascinating historical landmarks, as the island was a place where French and English armies fought savagely for its possession.
Island of St. Lucia is open to visitors from all countries, although with a few mandatory requirements:
• Proof of negative PCR test result taken no more than five days before arrival, for all visitors that are over five years old
• Compliance with all safety protocols in place throughout Saint Lucia, including wearing a mask in public
• Mandatory screening and temperature checks at the port of entry and throughout stay
Matt Keezer, the founder of Momentum Travel, came up with a list of locations that all travelers can visit on their trip to St. Lucia.
The Glorious Pitons
Beauty queen's crown, the towering twin peaks are the prime topographic features that offer breathtaking adventures both from afar and up close. These distinctive peaks were formed by volcanic activity about three hundred thousand years ago – the more prominent peak, the Gros Piton, is 798 meters high, and the smaller one, the Petit Piton, is 750 meters high.
Matt Keezer points out, "Although both are considered challenging climbs even for experienced mountain climbers, the Pitons have a few beautiful hiking trails. Those who are more fond of water can dive beneath the waves and explore the breathtaking underwater cliffs."
The Movie-Famous Marigot Bay
A place where lush hillsides descend to the awe-inspiring palm-fringed beach and where the blue ocean meets the sand, Marigot Bay is one of the prettiest bays on the Caribbean. Smooth sand beaches and warm water are perfect for visitors who love basking in the sun and occasionally jumping into the water for a quick swim.
"The Marigot Bay offers a truly breathtaking scenery and enjoyable experience. The fun fact about the bay is that it was used as a setting for the 1967 movie 'Doctor Doolittle,' says Matt Keezer. "The visitors can immediately notice that these '5 minutes of fame' heavily influenced the names of the local establishments there."
Colorful Fishing Village Of Soufrière And Its Surrounding
"Soufrière is a great place to stay for a few days and explore several nearby attractions," Matt Keezer points out. "The village itself has a wide variety of historical landmarks which tourists can visit to learn more about Soufrière's rich history."
The visitors who are into sightseeing will be interested in Soufrière's town square gilded with azure-accented Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary surrounded by other colorful buildings with filigreed balconies. Town square was also the place where townspeople erected a guillotine during the French Revolution in 1780 and executed many plantation owners.
Those who are looking for laid-back leisure can use the incredible palm-lined Anse Mamin beach for some sun-basking. The more adventurous tourists who like to explore nature can hike the spectacular Tet Paul Nature Trail, go on a stroll through the Diamond Falls Botanical Gardens, or visit captivating Sulphur Springs Park.
Matt Keezer urges all travelers that plan to visit international destination to take care of themselves and to follow the requirements and guidelines regarding Covid-19 pandemic.
