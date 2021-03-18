Employees Sue LAUSD for Mandating Experimental Covid-19 Vaccine
Employees of LAUSD, with the assistance of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, filed a federal lawsuit demanding that LAUSD halt its Covid-19 vaccine mandate.SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last night employees of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), with the assistance of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, filed a federal lawsuit demanding that LAUSD halt its Covid-19 vaccine mandate. LAUSD, the second largest school district in the US, is forcing its employees to take an experimental vaccine in order to remain employed, which is contrary to federal law and basic human rights.
All Covid-19 vaccines available in the US at present have been issued under Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) – none have been licensed or approved by FDA. In an emergency, federal law allows the issuance of medical products under an EUA but specifically defines any such products as “investigational” and requires that recipients be informed of the benefits, risks, and “the option to accept or refuse administration of the product.”
Vaccine development normally requires 8-10 years of research, development, and testing to demonstrate safety and efficacy before FDA approval and licensure, but Covid-19 vaccines have been rushed to market in a matter of months in what can only be described as a massive human experiment.
While the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is made using cells from aborted human babies, the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna both employ a new technology that injects a genetic sequence, messenger RNA (mRNA), prompting the body to manufacture the spike protein believed to be on the surface of Sars-CoV-2 in turn eliciting an antibody response in the body. No one knows the short, medium, or long-term effects of this medical intervention over 1, 5, 10, or 50 years.
Where will the spike proteins and responding antibodies migrate in the body? When will the production of spike proteins stop once they’ve begun? What organs or body systems will be impacted? Can any deleterious effects be undone? These questions can’t be answered as the studies have not been conducted.
Since implementation of the Nuremberg Code, free nations have recognized that forced medical experimentation of any kind is both inhumane and unethical. This human right against medical experimentation has been ratified by the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki and the US Code of Federal Regulations. In 2005, the General Conference of UNESCO adopted the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, requiring free and informed consent for participation in medical research-oriented treatments. There can be no doubt these treaties and regulations reaffirm the basic human right to bodily autonomy and the right to voluntary informed consent.
By choosing to mandate experimental Covid-19 vaccines, LAUSD is forcing employees to choose between providing for their families and being the victim of human experimentation. Forced vaccination is not only unethical, it violates the tenets fundamental to a free society and must stop.
To read the lawsuit, click below.
LAUSD COMPLAINT
For press inquiries, please contact info@healthfreedomdefense.org
Health Freedom Defense Fund
email us here
Health Freedom