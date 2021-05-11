Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Kentucky to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-If He Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Kentucky to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if the had navy-workplace asbestos exposure.” — Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

LEXINGTON , KENTUCKY , USA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Kentucky US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer anywhere in Kentucky to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation-that might exceed one hundred thousand dollars-if the Navy Veteran or person had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Kentucky include Veterans of the US Navy, civilian workers at Fort Campbell, workers at one of Kentucky’s two dozen+ power plants, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, coal miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.