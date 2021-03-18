VIDIZMO Integrates with SharePoint to Offer Customers Video Capabilities Within Their SharePoint Application

Share This Article

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIDIZMO, an enterprise video content management system provider, helps its customers incorporate videos in their SharePoint subscriptions with a single-click integration, allowing them to link videos with their documents and folders and access them from one entry-point with a single set of credentials.Through this integration, VIDIZMO’s and SharePoint’s mutual customers benefit from live and on-demand video playback capabilities from within SharePoint’s interface. Videos on SharePoint can then be viewed from multiple devices, under varying bandwidth conditions. Lending its capabilities to SharePoint, VIDIZMO also enables users to generate automated transcriptions, in compliance with Section 508.Organizations are now empowered with the ability to not only store videos in SharePoint but also search for them intelligently using insights generated by AI, helping them save time in pulling up what they’re searching for. One of the ways organizations use this integration is to deliver training videos and associated documents from their SharePoint applications and there’s a lot more that can be done.In essence, VIDIZMO provides a seamlessly interoperable solution for storing, managing and sharing videos in a secure manner through a familiar application that many organizations are already using. In fact, they can even leverage their existing Enterprise Agreement (EA) with Microsoft to purchase VIDIZMO from Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

