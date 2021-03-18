Professor Harvey Shapiro to Launch DIY Home Improvement Blog Website

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to improve their home renovation skills this spring will soon be able to take advantage of a new DIY house improvement/repair blog website by industry expert Professor Harvey Shapiro. The new blog site is slated to be released in late March.

According to Shapiro, many homeowners are spending more time at home due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, which means they are noticing parts of their homes that have never taken the time to improve. Unfortunately, many homeowners lack the skills needed to complete major home renovations on their own. For this reason, Shapiro decided to create a website dedicated to helping homeowners—including those who have never swung a hammer before—to master the art and science of home renovations.

For instance, through the site, readers can learn about how to enhance various aspects of their homes, ranging from the attic to the master bedroom, bathroom, garage, basement, and patio or deck. The blog is also expected to offer remodeling tips for the dining and living rooms, the kitchen, and even the home office, which an increasing number of workers are finding valuable amid the rise of remote work during the pandemic, according to Shapiro.</p>

In addition, Shapiro plans to offer advice for completing large projects, tiny home improvement tasks, and everything in between. For example, readers may learn how to successfully build and/or hang outdoor daybeds, or simply how to complete the perfect bedroom paint job. They may also discover how to build modern fireplace mantels ahead of the holiday season, as well as how to create the perfect sitting area in a kitchen.

Additional tips highlighted on the site range from easy and quick ways to update a kitchen, how to spruce up a bathroom, and even how to hang backsplash in a kitchen or bathroom. All in all, through the site, readers can receive the foundational skills they are looking for to add value to their homes and, in turn, to their lives for years to come, according to Shapiro.