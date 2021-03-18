Harvey Shapiro to Launch Boston Sports–Themed Blog Website

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports fans will soon be able to access a brand-new Boston-themed sports blog by industry expert Harvey Shapiro. The new website, which will highlight Boston’s professional sports teams, is scheduled to be launched in late March.

Shapiro currently lives in Los Angeles but is an avid Boston sports fan, as he originally hails from Boston. For this reason, he decided to create a site focusing on his favorite professional sports teams—a site that both Bostonians and people from Los Angeles and other cities can appreciate given Boston’s importance in the modern sports era, according to Shapiro.<

For instance, on the site, readers can discover the latest developments regarding Boston’s baseball and basketball teams. They may also have the opportunity to delve into Boston’s lesser-known pro team: hockey. These teams stand out on today’s national professional sports stage due to having earned multiple championships over the past several decades.

Boston’s basketball team has made a name for itself nationwide due to having garnered a whopping 17 basketball association titles, according to Shapiro. The team remains one of sports history’s most prosperous franchises and, in fact, helped to put Boston on the map in the mid-20th century after achieving sports dynasty status. However, the baseball team is also iconic in that it is one of the sport’s oldest teams and has developed a cult following both inside and outside of the city, also known as The Athens of America.

Through Shapiro’s Boston-focused site, readers can learn about each professional sports team’s dramatic history as well as its most iconic players. Readers can furthermore learn the inside scoop on today’s most noteworthy professional players and how their contributions both on the field and on the court are charting their teams’ courses in 2021 and beyond. Likewise, readers can find out how today’s professional coaches in Boston will continue to impact their franchises’ success in the years ahead.