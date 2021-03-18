D.C. Councilwoman Christina Henderson Joins USA Fibroid Centers’ “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” Video Series

In an exclusive video interview, Councilmember Christina Henderson and Dr. Yan Katsnelson discuss health disparities as they relate to fibroids and accessibility to better healthcare for minority women.

Awareness and Education Needed for Fibroid Disease Reaching Epidemic Levels Among Minority Women

NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At-Large Councilwoman Christina Henderson is lending her voice to the “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” video series that USA Fibroid Centers Founder Yan Katsnelson, M.D., is spearheading with legislative and community leaders. The goal is to focus national awareness on uterine fibroids that often go undiagnosed due to lack of education and research. They can cause significant pelvic pain, iron deficiency, anemia, miscarriages, infertility and heavy bleeding. Uterine fibroids are the most common cause of hysterectomies.

“Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” virtual discussion with Henderson and Katsnelson is being released on Tuesday, March 18 and can be seen on the USA Fibroid Centers website.

Henderson talked about the lack of access to quality healthcare for minority women with Katsnelson as part of a virtual discussion series led by film producer Erica L. Taylor, the 2021 USA Fibroid Centers’ Brand Ambassador. “Break the Silence, Break the Behavior” includes interviews with political and community leaders to discuss what’s needed to increase awareness of uterine fibroids and how to improve health education and access among the 26 million American women who develop fibroids by age 50.

“There needs to be widespread knowledge about fibroid disease and treatment options, especially for those who are interested in preserving their uterus and fertility, so women can be empowered to choose what is best for them,” Katsnelson said. USA Fibroid Centers offers uterine fibroid embolization, which offers the complete preservation of the uterus and fertility.

Henderson, who introduced her first bill around maternal health resources, advocates for building upon the conversations that have been happening over the past year about public health and disparities in healthcare.

“It’s about using this moment to talk about issues like fibroids that haven’t been mainstream,” Henderson said. “Having trusted communicators is one of the key steps to making any type of health initiative work. Women need to know that they can ask their physicians questions and to seek a second opinion if the care they’re receiving doesn’t make them feel listened to or supported.”

Henderson supports improving education and raising awareness, especially through the Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act. Introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris and New York Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, the bill could provide the needed funds to educate, improve access to quality healthcare and further research.

“Talking about the disease will help uncover the problems” Katsnelson said, “and we need women who are willing to share their stories because the message cannot be spread by doctors alone—we need everyone to be aware to help us change the conversation about fibroids.”

Powerful conversations with political and community leaders will help initiate open discussions about fibroids and highlight what actions need to be taken to help women affected by this silent disease. Katsnelson will be the featured speaker at the Uterine Fibroid Awareness Reception in Washington D.C. on March 31 to discuss the need for changes in healthcare, education, and society to guarantee that women do not suffer with fibroids without knowing her choices or having access to quality treatment.

For more information or to learn more about USA Fibroid Centers, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.



# # #

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.