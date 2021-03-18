New Study Illustrates How Diet ID’s Digital Diet Assessment Tool Can Dramatically Improve Usability

DETROIT, MI, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published online in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition compared two dietary assessment tools among African-American participants (n=68) in the Nutritious Eating with Soul (NEW Soul) study (1). Given the overall burden of 24hr recalls, the study team at the Arnold School of Public Health, University of South Carolina, aimed to compare the use of a novel image-based platform, Diet IDTM, against three 24hr recalls via the ASA24®.

Both tools determined nutrient intake and diet quality. However, Diet ID was indeed a quicker assessment, with participants taking an average of less than 4 minutes while 24hr recalls typically take up to 30 minutes. Despite energy intake and nutrient differences, the researchers also reported correlations were strongest between Diet ID and ASA24 for Healthy Eating Index (HEI) score, protein, carbohydrates, cholesterol, potassium, copper, thiamin, and vitamins B12 and E.

“The widely used 24-hour recall is known to under-estimate energy/calorie intake, a major limitation. This new study shows not only that Diet ID compares well to this standard method in modern nutrition- used routinely by the NIH and CDC- but diverges from it in a way that strongly suggests it is 'fixing' the known errors in 24-hr recall. We are on track to show that Diet ID is not just faster, more elegant, more user-friendly, and more economical than all other methods in use- but fundamentally more accurate, too," states David L. Katz, MD, MPH; CEO, Diet ID Inc.

Katz went on to note that 24-hr recalls tend to underestimate calorie and nutrient intake, while overestimating diet quality. The discrepancies between the two instruments seen in this study suggest that Diet ID was potentially correcting those inaccuracies, although further research will be required to corroborate that. Diet ID has been implemented as the primary dietary assessment in other research studies at academic institutions across the country.

1 Gabrielle Turner-McGrievy, Brent Hutto, John A. Bernhart & Mary J. Wilson (2021) Comparison of the Diet ID Platform to the Automated Self-administered 24-hour (ASA24) Dietary Assessment Tool for Assessment of Dietary Intake, Journal of the American College of Nutrition, DOI: 10.1080/07315724.2021.1887775

About Diet ID, Inc.: Diet ID™ is a fast-growing digital health SaaS company focused on tackling the problem of poor nutrition in the healthcare and wellness settings. Diet ID’s signature product is the Diet Assessment and Behavior Change Toolkit, software designed to power personalized nutrition.