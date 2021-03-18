Dr. Tasaria Bettis is Featured in an New Article Discussing Educational Leadership
EINPresswire.com/ -- Education administrator Dr. Tasaria Bettis was recently featured in an exclusive article on incrediblethings.com, where he discusses how educational leadership can influence cultural awareness. While American schools are becoming increasingly diverse, there is still a lack of representation in the classroom. As an experienced educator, Dr. Tasaria Bettis claims that a failure to implement cultural education can prevent many students from being successful.
"Instilling cultural sensitivity among students (and even teachers) takes a multi-faceted approach. It's more than just making students aware that their classmates are from different backgrounds — it's about understanding how each child is a piece of a cultural mosaic that pupils and educators alike can learn from."
Dr. Bettis also points out that a lack of cultural awareness often leads to disengagement among various populations of students. He explains that because most curriculums are mandated by individual states, implementing training manuals for education administrators to better address cultural education may help bridge the gap.
Dr Bettis also claims that while most educational changes must come from the top, it is important that principals and school teachers take on an active role in driving forth change. He argues that true change begins with trust.
"Trust starts with acknowledgement: instead of being defensive about cultural awareness gaps in the system, education administrators and educators have to acknowledge there's a divide". He also states that educators need to first examine their own level of cultural competence before passing along knowledge to students.
Those interested in reading the full article can do so here
About Dr. Tasaria Bettis
Dr. Tasaria Bettis is an experienced education administrator with an extensive list of academic achievements. After graduating with an Associate degree in General Studies from Bishop State Community College, Dr. Bettis attended Alabama State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.
Demonstrating a passion for his studies, he went on to obtain two Master’s degrees in Elementary Education and Instructional Leadership from Auburn University at Montgomery and Alabama State University. In pursuit of his doctorate, Dr. Tasaria Bettis obtained a specialist degree in Elementary Education from the University of West Alabama and was awarded his doctorate in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University.
As a strong believer in the power of education, Dr. Tasaria Bettis utilizes his unique skill set to help motivate students through innovative instructional practices and experiential learning.
Dr. Tasaria Bettis
"Instilling cultural sensitivity among students (and even teachers) takes a multi-faceted approach. It's more than just making students aware that their classmates are from different backgrounds — it's about understanding how each child is a piece of a cultural mosaic that pupils and educators alike can learn from."
Dr. Bettis also points out that a lack of cultural awareness often leads to disengagement among various populations of students. He explains that because most curriculums are mandated by individual states, implementing training manuals for education administrators to better address cultural education may help bridge the gap.
Dr Bettis also claims that while most educational changes must come from the top, it is important that principals and school teachers take on an active role in driving forth change. He argues that true change begins with trust.
"Trust starts with acknowledgement: instead of being defensive about cultural awareness gaps in the system, education administrators and educators have to acknowledge there's a divide". He also states that educators need to first examine their own level of cultural competence before passing along knowledge to students.
Those interested in reading the full article can do so here
About Dr. Tasaria Bettis
Dr. Tasaria Bettis is an experienced education administrator with an extensive list of academic achievements. After graduating with an Associate degree in General Studies from Bishop State Community College, Dr. Bettis attended Alabama State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.
Demonstrating a passion for his studies, he went on to obtain two Master’s degrees in Elementary Education and Instructional Leadership from Auburn University at Montgomery and Alabama State University. In pursuit of his doctorate, Dr. Tasaria Bettis obtained a specialist degree in Elementary Education from the University of West Alabama and was awarded his doctorate in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University.
As a strong believer in the power of education, Dr. Tasaria Bettis utilizes his unique skill set to help motivate students through innovative instructional practices and experiential learning.
Dr. Tasaria Bettis
Education Administrator, PhD
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn