TARGETED BY BIG TECH, PATRIOTS TAKE REFUGE IN CLOUTHUB FOR VIRTUAL CONSERVATIVE SUMMIT
The Make America Free Again Virtual Unity Summit will feature nationally prominent patriots Sidney Powell, Jeff Brain, and others.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CloutHub, an alternative social media platform that champions free speech and civic engagement, announced that it would be hosting the Make America Free Again Virtual Unity Summit – event organized by the national conservative grassroots organization, Defend our Union.
The summit, which will take place on Sunday, March 21, at 6 PM EST, with a mixer beginning at 5 PM EST, will feature several prominent public figures and commentators, including attorney Sidney Powell, CloutHub founder Jeff Brain, and sheriff Richard Mack, and has been organized by Defend Florida – one of the largest Defend our Union chapters in the country.
“This is what makes CloutHub so different from all the other social media companies out there – we empower our members to make a real difference in their communities,” said CloutHub CEO Jeff Brain. “Our social media platform was not built to fuel self-promotion – it’s a groundbreaking tool that helps people mobilize and take action.”
Caroline Wetherington, the Co-Founder of Defend our Union, praised CloutHub for co-hosting the event, lauding the social media platform for “staying true to its pledge to defend free expression, promote civic discourse, and use the power of social media to do good.”
Since its launch, CloutHub has become a popular destination for millions of Americans who have become disenfranchised with the censorship occurring on mainstream tech giants like Facebook and Twitter. The rapidly growing social media platform is endorsed by public figures such as General Michael Flynn, attorney Harmeet Dhillon, Mayor Rudy Giuliani, investigative reporter John Solomon, and others.
To obtain a free ticket to the Make America Free Again Virtual Unity Summit, please go to https://UnitySummit.Eventbrite.com.
